China imposes sanctions over 2 Canadian organizations, 20 individuals

Hongkongers, Tibetans, Uyghur Muslims and their supporters march through central London against the Chinese Communist Party on World Human Rights Day in London, United Kingdom on December 10, 2022. (AA File Photo)

China has sanctioned two Canadian organizations and 20 individuals in retaliation for Canada's recent sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights violations, Beijing announced late Saturday.

The sanctions target the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, the Canada Tibet Committee, and 20 individuals associated with the organizations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

As part of the measures, Beijing froze all assets and transactions of the two organizations and barred locals from engaging with them.

The 20 individuals have been banned from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

The decision comes after Canada imposed sanctions on eight Chinese former and current officials earlier this month over alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang and Tibet.

Announcing the sanctions, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that the sanctions were in response to "Chinese government-led repression of ethnic and religious minorities in China, including in Xinjiang, Tibet and against those who practice Falun Gong."

Xinjiang is home to more than 10 million Uyghurs. The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45% of the region's population, has long accused China of cultural, religious, and economic discrimination. Beijing denies the charge.

















