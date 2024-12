SOUTH KOREAS RULING PARTY LEADER RESIGNS FOLLOWING PRESIDENTS IMPEACHMENT

The leader of South Korea's ruling People Power Party announced his resignation Monday following the National Assembly's decision to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.

Han Dong-hoon said during a press conference that he could no longer continue in his role due to pressure from the party's Supreme Council, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Han's resignation follows the passage of an impeachment motion Saturday by the National Assembly against President Yoon with 204 votes in favor and 85 against.

The motion held that Yoon's martial law declaration was unconstitutional.

The 300-seat National Assembly, where the opposition bloc holds 192 seats, required support from at least eight ruling party lawmakers to achieve the qualified majority necessary for the motion to pass.