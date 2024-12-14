Georgian president joins pro-EU protests in capital Tbilisi

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili attended the pro-European Union demonstrations in the capital Tbilisi and met with the protesters.

The demonstrations against Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's decision to suspend the launch of the country's EU accession negotiations for 4 years continue on the 17th day.

The demonstrators who gathered in Tbilisi in the evening once again protested the government's decision.

Zourabichvili, who is angry with the government over the EU decision, also joined the demonstration in front of the parliament building.

Addressing the demonstrators gathered here, Zourabichvili reminded that she did not accept the results of the parliamentary elections held on October 26 and noted that they demanded the renewal of the elections.

Zourabichvili argued that new elections are essential to maintain peace and tranquility in the country.

On Nov. 28, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that in response to European political interference and alleged extortion with EU funds, Georgia would suspend its EU membership negotiations until 2028, although it would continue working toward EU membership by 2030.

The decision sparked outrage, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets of Tbilisi.







