3 killed, dozens injured in Thailand bomb blast

At least three people were killed and dozens injured in a bomb attack at a festival in northern Thailand, local media reported on Saturday.

Two people were killed at the scene, with a third later pronounced dead at a hospital in Umphang, a district in the northern Tak province near Thailand's border with Myanmar, according to broadcaster Thai PBS. Forty-eight others were injured in the blast.

The explosion occurred late on Friday when a hand grenade was thrown into a crowd attending a "Ramwong" folk dance at a Red Cross fair.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old national of Myanmar suspected of carrying out the attack.

Authorities believe the grenade attack was an act of revenge following a fight between rival groups during the Loy Krathong festival in November, the broadcaster reported.





