South Korean opposition parties file impeachment motion against President Yoon

The South Korean opposition parties Wednesday filed an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol amid ongoing political crisis in the country.

Six opposition parties submitted the impeachment bill against Yoon to the National Assembly, Yonhap News reported.

The move comes after Yoon, in an aborted move, tried to impose martial law on the country.

Yoon's decision was voted down by majority of lawmakers, forcing the president and his Cabinet to lift the martial law within six hours.

An opposition lawmaker said the impeachment vote against Yoon could be held as early as Friday or Saturday.

Earlier, the main opposition Democratic Party said it will file treason charges against Yoon, as well as his defense and interior ministers, and impeach them.

Democratic Party has majority in the parliament, holding 170 seats in the 300-member National Assembly. However, they need 22 votes from minor opposition parties and eight from the ruling People Power Party to remove a sitting president.

If Yoon is impeached, he will be suspended from his duties until the Constitutional Court decides whether to restore him or remove him from office.