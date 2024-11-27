Prosecutors in South Korea raid ruling party headquarters over influence-peddling scandal

Prosecutors raided the headquarters of South Korea's ruling party on Wednesday as part of an ongoing probe into an influence-peddling scandal linked to the parliamentary by-elections in 2022, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The prosecutors searched the planning and organization department of the People Power Party (PPP) to secure materials related to the party's nomination of candidates for the 2022 elections.

The scandal revolves around allegations that Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed power broker, took approximately 76 million won ($54,371) from former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun in exchange for his help in getting her nominated for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee were also accused of being involved in the scandal.

In September, Kim's former accountant testified during a parliamentary audit that Myung conducted public opinion polls favorable to President Yoon ahead of the 2022 presidential election. In exchange, he won Kim's nomination, according to the accountant.

The main opposition Democratic Party later released a recording of a phone call, allegedly taking place a day before the nomination, in which Yoon suggested to Myung that he had recommended Kim Young-sun to the PPP's nomination committee.



