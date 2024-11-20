Court grants bail to Pakistan’s ex-Premier Khan in corruption case, orders his release

A Pakistani high court on Wednesday granted bail to the country's incarcerated ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, and ordered his release, according to court records.

Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, is accused of illegally buying and selling foreign gifts. The two deny the accusations.

Bushra Bibi has already been released on bail in this case.

Despite the release orders, it is unclear if the former premier would be released as he is wanted in a string of other cases ranging from corruption to terrorism.









