 Contact Us
News Asia Court grants bail to Pakistan’s ex-Premier Khan in corruption case, orders his release

Court grants bail to Pakistan’s ex-Premier Khan in corruption case, orders his release

A Pakistani high court granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday in a corruption case related to the illegal buying and selling of foreign gifts, and ordered his release. Khan, who denies the accusations, is facing charges alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi, who has already been granted bail.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published November 20,2024
Subscribe
COURT GRANTS BAIL TO PAKISTAN’S EX-PREMIER KHAN IN CORRUPTION CASE, ORDERS HIS RELEASE

A Pakistani high court on Wednesday granted bail to the country's incarcerated ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, and ordered his release, according to court records.

Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, is accused of illegally buying and selling foreign gifts. The two deny the accusations.

Bushra Bibi has already been released on bail in this case.

Despite the release orders, it is unclear if the former premier would be released as he is wanted in a string of other cases ranging from corruption to terrorism.