China keeps interest rate constant

China's Central Bank kept its policy interest rate constant on Wednesday.

The bank's one-year loan prime rate was at 3.1% and the over-five-year rate was at 3.6%.

In October, the People's Bank of China has lowered its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.1%, more than market expectations.

The bank lowered the rate from 3.45% to 3.35% in July and kept it constant during August and September.

The annual inflation rates have been decreasing from 0.6% to 0.3% from August to October in the country gradually.



