Japan, UK to launch ministerial group to boost bilateral trade

Japan and the UK agreed to launch a new framework for dialogue to boost bilateral trade between the two countries, according to a statement from the office of the Japanese prime minister.

This came following a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his British counterpart Keir Starmer on the sidelines of a G20 leaders' summit in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

"The two leaders concurred on the launch of the Japan-UK Economic 2+2 Ministers' Meeting ("Economic 2+2") to further advance bilateral cooperation, in the field of economy including trade and economic-security between Japan and the UK," the statement said.

Starmer also congratulated Ishiba for assuming the office of prime minister.

The two also agreed to "continue to work closely together on various issues in the international community, such as the situation in East Asia and Ukraine," the statement said.

"The two leaders shared the recognition that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific is inseparable and welcomed the great progress between the two countries being made in meaningful and concrete cooperation to realize a 'free and open Indo-Pacific' including the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), deployment of the UK's Carrier Strike Group to the Indo Pacific planned for 2025 and the application of the Japan Self-Defense Forces' asset protection measures to the UK," it added.