JAPANS POLLS OPEN FOR CRUCIAL GENERAL ELECTION

Voting began Sunday in Japan's general election as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is seeking a new mandate amid scrutiny about political fund scandals within the ruling party.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), alongside its coalition partner, Komeito, wants to keep its majority in the 465-member House of Representatives.

Media polls, however, show them facing a tough challenge, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

Voters will cast two ballots -- one for single-seat constituency candidates and another for party proportional representation. Election results are expected by early Monday.

More than 1,300 candidates are vying for the 465 seats, including 289 in single-seat constituencies and 176 in proportional representation.

Ishiba, who took office Oct. 9, pledged to tackle inflation and strengthen the country's defense.

Yet, the LDP faces backlash for funding scandals which has driven public dissatisfaction.

The opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, is seeking to capitalize on the discontent to challenge the ruling bloc's dominance.