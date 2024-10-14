China holds 2nd joint-force military drills near Taiwan since May

A Navy miniature is seen in front of displayed Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 11, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Chinese military said on Monday that it organized multiple forces for a joint drill around the Taiwan Strait and the island's northern, southern, and eastern regions.

According to Li Xi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), the Joint Sword-2024B exercises involved vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan from multiple directions and carrying out drills of joint force attacks.

The exercises focused on improving sea-air combat readiness, blocking key ports, targeting land and sea objectives, and gaining comprehensive battlefield control, said a statement released by the PLA.

Li emphasized that the drill served as a strong deterrent to activities related to "Taiwan independence" and was necessary to protect Beijing's "national sovereignty and national unity."

This was the second time the Chinese military held drills near the island since Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te was inaugurated in May earlier this year.

It follows a national day speech by Lai, who said Beijing had "no right" to represent his country as Taipei is not a "subordinate" to Beijing.

"The Republic of China (Taiwan), and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other. On this land, democracy and freedom are growing and thriving. The People's Republic of China has no right to represent Taiwan," he said.