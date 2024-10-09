Japan’s premier dissolves parliament for snap election

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday dissolved the parliament to pave the way for an early election scheduled for Oct. 27, local media reported.

Just eight days after taking office, Ishiba's move to dissolve the House of Representatives is the fastest by a postwar leader, according to Kyodo News Agency.

Earlier, the Cabinet approved the prime minister's decision to dissolve the parliament.

This comes as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has been embroiled in a funds scandal.

The election campaign in Japan will start on Oct. 15 and voting will be held on Oct. 27, according to the news agency.