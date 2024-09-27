Japanese leadership race goes to runoff with possibility of 1st woman premier

The leadership race in Japan Friday went to a runoff, with the possibility of the ruling party electing the nation's first woman prime minister.

Of the nine candidates in the fray to become the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader, none was able to win a majority.

The LDP leadership race is now in runoff mode with a tight contest between Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Takaichi was one of two women candidates in the race along with Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko.

Whoever is elected LDP leader will succeed Fumio Kishida as Japan's 101th prime minister-a position to date held by 64 men.

Japan has not yet had a woman prime minister.

The LDP has a majority in the parliament along with its junior partner, the Komeito Party.







