Floods cause widespread damage in Myanmar, casualties near 300

Heavy rains and floods have caused widespread damage in Myanmar with nearly 300 casualties, triggering calls for international aid.

Heavy rains and floods were brought by Typhoon Yagi which wreaked havoc in Southeast Asia as well as in parts of China.

According to DVB TV, around 300 people were killed "due to flooding and landslides since the remnants of Typhoon Yagi arrived in the country on Sept. 9."

It added that more than 200,000 people have been affected.

In Yamethin township of central Mandalay Region, some 200 bodies were recovered after 350 homes were destroyed by a landslide.

"The exact number of deaths and destroyed homes is still unclear. We are still compiling lists," a Yamethin resident assisting flood victims told the TV. "Most of the deaths occurred due to flooding and landslides," said a Hopong Township resident in southern Shan State.

Citing state-run media, the report added that five dams, four pagodas, and more than 65,000 houses were destroyed by flooding.

The military junta as well as exiled opposition groups have called for international aid to meet the emergency situation created by the floods in the Southeast Asian nation.






