Typhoon Yagi kills 22, leaves nearly 200 injured in northern Vietnam

DPA ASIA Published September 08,2024

At least 22 people have been killed and nearly 200 injured after Typhoon Yagi made landfall in northern Vietnam, authorities said on Sunday, as recovery and relief efforts continued.



The deaths included four people in one family killed early Sunday when their house collapsed, the Search and Rescue Operations Department of Vietnam's Defence Ministry said in a report.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh convened a video conference with representatives from 26 provinces and cities affected by Yagi to discuss the storm's impacts.



Authorities reported to Chinh that over 3,000 houses have been damaged, 120,000 hectares of rice paddy fields inundated and more than 1,000 fisheries destroyed and swept away.



A day after Yagi made landfall with strong winds and heavy rain, there were still widespread power outages in parts of the country as crews work to repair hundreds of downed power poles and dozens of damaged transformer stations.



Typhoon Yagi raged in Vietnam for almost 15 hours. It was downgraded to a tropical depression over the country's Northwest Region early Sunday.



Authorities have warned flash floods and landslides could occur as land in the mountainous area has absorbed too much water.



Yagi had previously ravaged the Philippines, where it claimed at least 16 lives, and China, where at least four died.









