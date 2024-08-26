CHINA ACCUSES U.S. OF REPRESSION AHEAD OF SECURITY ADVISERS VISIT

China has accused the United States of continued repression just before U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's visit to Beijing.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday criticized the U.S. for attempts to "contain and suppress China," despite recent diplomatic efforts following the November meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco.



Sullivan, scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Tuesday, is set to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his visit, planned to last until Thursday.



Sullivan's upcoming visit is an "important step" in advancing the agreements made in San Francisco, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.



The discussions between the two men are expected to cover several critical issues, including the Russian war against Ukraine, the Middle East conflict, South China Sea tensions, and the Taiwan issue - where U.S. support for Taiwan remains a point of contention with Beijing.



The agenda is also likely to address punitive tariffs affecting trade between the world's two largest economies.



Sullivan is the first U.S. national security adviser to visit China in eight years. Wang and Sullivan had previously met in Vienna, Malta, and Bangkok in recent months.



