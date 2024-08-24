UN calls for end to violence in Myanmar on anniversary of Rohingya displacement

In a statement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: "25 August marks seven years since the forced mass displacement of Rohingya people and other communities from Myanmar's Rakhine State. Around 1 million Rohingya are presently sheltering in Bangladesh and over 130,000 more across the region without immediate prospects for return."

Dujarric highlighted the ongoing "dire security and humanitarian situation" in Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine State, where escalating armed conflict continues to exacerbate the "pre-existing vulnerabilities" of the Rohingya and other communities.



"The (UN) Secretary-General calls on all parties to the conflict in Myanmar to end the violence and ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with applicable international human rights standards and international humanitarian law," he said.



The UN chief also renewed his appeal to "strengthen regional protection efforts" and "further support host countries, including through the 2024 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis in Bangladesh."

The statement also reminded that Julie Bishop, the UN secretary-general's special envoy on Myanmar, is "engaging all stakeholders, including regional actors, to move towards an inclusive Myanmar-led process for sustainable peace and national reconciliation that are important steps to create conditions conducive to the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of the Rohingya people to Myanmar."

A mass exodus of Rohingya people started on Aug. 25, 2017, after Myanmar's military launched a brutal operation against the Muslim minority in the country's northern region.

Since then, approximately 1.2 million Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh and live in Cox's Bazar refugee camps.