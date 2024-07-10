PEOPLE STRANDED AS HEAVY RAINS WASH AWAY ROADS IN CHINAS TIBET REGION

People stranded as heavy rains wash away roads in China's Tibet region

Chinese authorities are engaged in rescue operations along border with Nepal in southern Tibet region after heavy rains caused landslides and washed roads, leaving many people stranded.

"Continuous rainfall caused people to be stranded and many departments have carried out rescue and disaster relief in a timely manner," state-run CCTV reported, running an aerial footage of the region.

Beijing identifies Tibet as Xizang.

Reports said dozens of people, including tourists, are stranded.



Rains have battered many regions of China in recent weeks.