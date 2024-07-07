More cases of swine fever reported in South Korea

South Korean authorities confirmed more cases of African swine fever at a pig farm in a southeastern county as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed officials to take 'emergency' containment measures, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Sunday.

The directive came after the sixth case of the virus, which is deadly to pigs but not harmful to humans, was confirmed at the farm in Yecheon County, 161 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Seoul.

Han ordered authorities to take relevant measures, including culling, a standstill order and an epidemiological analysis, the prime minister's office said in a statement.















