North Korea fired suspected ballistic missile, claims South

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile early Monday local time, South Korea's joint chiefs of staff claimed.

The official said Pyongyang launched an unidentified ballistic missile eastwards, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Waters east of Koreas is also referred to as Sea of Japan.

Launch of suspected missile comes two days after South Korea, the US and Japan concluded the three-day all-domain military exercises on the Korean Peninsula.

Pyongyang launched a similar missile four days ago, calling it a "successful" test involving a missile with multiple warheads.