South Korea records its hottest June as temperature soars

South Korea is experiencing its hottest June as the East Asian nation recorded an average of 2.4 heat wave days from June 1 to 20.

The previous record was set in 2018 when there were an average of 1.5 heat wave days but this year, the country recorded 33C (91F) or above temperatures for several days, the daily Korea Herald reported, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

A heat wave day, as defined by the KMA, is when daytime temperatures soar above 33C.

KMA issued the first heat wave warning of this year on June 10 in several regions earlier than the previous year when it was issued on June 17, 2023.

Hot temperatures expanded nationwide, with advisories issued in 92 regions nationwide on June 19, including in the capital Seoul, according to the report.

KMA attributes the early summer heat to a migratory anticyclone, which brought more sunny days and hot air due to southwesterly winds.

However, the weather agency said that temperatures could cool down as monsoon season is soon expected to begin across the country.


















