South Korea completes development of long-range surface-to-air missile system

South Korea on Saturday said it has completed the development of the homegrown Long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (L-SAM) system, marking a "major" step in efforts to bolster the military's air defense capabilities.

L-SAM is expected to begin production next year and be deployed for operations by 2028, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported citing the state arms procurement agency Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

L-SAM, which is designed to shoot down incoming targets at altitudes of 50-60 kilometers (31-37 miles), was recently assessed as combat-suitable as it met the military's technical requirements.

The system is expected to play a key role in the country's multilayered missile shield, called the Korea Air and Missile Defense.

South Korean military currently operates the homegrown medium-range surface-to-air missile system and the US Surface-to-Air MissileAdvanced Capability-3 system to intercept incoming missiles at lower altitudes than the L-SAM.

For targets at higher altitudes, the country has so far relied on the US Forces Korea's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system that can defend against upper-tier threats at altitudes of 40-150 km.







