US ‘successfully engages’ 4 uncrewed aerial systems in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that it "successfully engaged" four uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

"It was determined that these systems presented an imminent threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM said on X.

These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters "safer and more secure" for US, coalition and merchant vessels, it added.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation earlier this year of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.









