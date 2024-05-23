China says anyone seeking Taiwan independence will find themselves ‘crushed’

China said on Thursday that those supporting independence for Taiwan would find themselves "crushed" as it launched large-scale military drills around the island it claims as its own.

"Anyone seeking 'Taiwan independence' will find themselves crushed by the historic trend of China's complete reunification," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press briefing in Beijing.

Asked about the two-day joint military drills by People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theater Command around Taiwan, Wang said the exercises "are a necessary and legitimate move to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, crack down on 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and their separatist moves and send a warning to external interference and provocation."

It is fully consistent with international law and common practices, Wang added, according to an official transcript.

The military drill comes after William Lai Cheng-te's inauguration as Taiwan's president earlier this week.

"I need to stress that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. This is both a fact based on history and the true status quo, and it will remain so in the future," the spokesman said.

"'Taiwan independence' is doomed to fail. The Chinese people will not be deterred from defending our sovereignty and territorial integrity. The 1.4 billion strong Chinese people will resolutely push back any separatist activity for 'Taiwan independence'."

He urged the U.S. to "stop conniving at" or "supporting 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces" and "stop meddling in China's internal affairs."

"Any attempt to endanger China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity will be met with China's resolute response," the spokesman said.