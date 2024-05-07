US destroys drone launched by Houthis over Red Sea

The US destroyed an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) launched by Yemen's Houthi group, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday.

"At approximately 10:47 a.m. (Sanaa time) on May 6, 2024, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully engaged and destroyed one uncrewed aerial system (UAS) launched by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists over the Red Sea," CENTCOM said in a statement.

CENTCOM said it determined that the system presented an "imminent threat" to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition and merchant vessels," it added.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.





