Apple removes WhatsApp, Threads apps from China store

The US-based tech giant Apple has removed Meta's messaging and social media apps WhatsApp and Threads from its local App Store in China, in compliance with internet regulations and access bans in the country.

Consumers are now unable to access the applications on the App Store.

These social media apps are already blocked in mainland China, but users can gain exceptional access through VPN services. The latest internet regulation in China requires all mobile apps to have a local license and provide services from a local server with a domain name registered on the mainland.

Companies that will provide app services in China are expected to obtain an "Internet Information Provider" license, as well as comply with the country's censorship policy and data transfer rules and standards.