Yemeni Houthi group reports additional US-UK raids against Sanaa

The Yemeni Houthi group reported Friday a series of US and UK airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, which is under the group's control.

"American-British aggression targeted the capital Sanaa," said Houthi-run Al-Masirah Channel in a statement.

The television station, however, did not elaborate on the raids or if they resulted in property damage or casualties.

Early Friday, the group reported two US-UK raids on Al Hudaydah province in western Yemen.

The US has yet to comment.

The group, almost daily has announced American and British airstrikes on areas in Yemen under its control.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With tensions escalating due to the US and UK conducting joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared it considered all American and British ships to be legitimate military targets.

A coalition led by the US -- under the name Operation Prosperity Guardian -- has conducted intermittent airstrikes since Jan. 12 that have targeted "Houthi locations" in Yemen in response to the attacks in the Red Sea.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

*Writing by Ahmed Asmar