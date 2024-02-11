Khan-backed candidates lead as election commission announces Pakistan poll results

Candidates, mostly linked to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party, won the most seats as Pakistan's election commission announced on Sunday final results of the Feb. 8 general elections.

The independents got 101 seats, followed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) winning 75, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party managed to grab 55.

Election in two constituencies will be held later due to the death of one candidate, and incomplete polling, respectively.

A party requires 169 seats in the 336-member National Assembly to form the government with a simple majority.