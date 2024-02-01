China ready to cooperate for peace, security: Top diplomat

As China marks 75 years of its founding this year, Beijing is ready to cooperate with other nations for peace and security, the country's top diplomat said.

"China stands ready to work with all countries to cement the foundations of peace and security, pool strength for friendship and cooperation, follow the right path of multilateralism, and build a future of development and prosperity," said Foreign Minister Wang Yi, addressing foreign diplomats in Beijing.

He said the ongoing year was "crucial for the advancement of Chinese modernization on all fronts."

"Building a community with a shared future for humanity is the noble goal China is pursuing in its major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics for the new era," Wang told a New Year reception on Wednesday night, the ministry said.

Recalling diplomatic efforts by China last year, Wang said Beijing's diplomatic "service has risen to challenges and forged ahead with a great sense of responsibility."

"China has remained committed to dialogue and cooperation, served as a staunch pillar in healthy interactions between major countries, and acted on the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness," he said.

China, he said, as a "steadfast member of the Global South, has been pursuing progress for all."

Beijing "supports developing countries to accelerate their modernization (and) China will remain committed to opening-up and cooperation, and make new contributions to global common development," Wang said.