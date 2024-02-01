2 planes collide on airport runway in Japan

This photo taken on January 30, 2024 shows a passenger plane from Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) taxiing past others parked at the gates at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo. (AFP File Photo)

Two planes collided on an airport runway in Japan on Thursday, in the third such incident this month, local media reported.

Two All Nippon Airways airplanes experienced a minor collision at an airport straddling Osaka and Hyogo prefectures in western Japan, but no passengers or crew was hurt, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

The incident occurred at the domestic terminal of Itami Airport also known as Osaka International Airport.

On Jan. 16, two planes of Korean Air and Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific collided on an airport runway at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido.

Earlier on Jan. 2, a collision between a Japan Airlines plane and an aircraft of the Japan Coast Guard at a Tokyo airport left five crew members dead.

















