North Korea tests submarine-launched cruise missile, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a submarine-launched cruise missile test on Sunday and inspected the construction of a nuclear submarine, state media reported on Monday.

The missile was the Pulhwasal-3-31 that North Korea said it was developing and tested last week, KCNA news agency said.

Kim inspected the construction of a nuclear-powered submarine, calling nuclear armament of its navy an urgent national agenda, KCNA said.

South Korea's military said the North fired multiple cruise missiles into the sea from its east coast on Sunday morning, without providing details.