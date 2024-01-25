North Korea confirms test-firing new strategic cruise missile

North Korea on Thursday confirmed to have conducted the first test-fire of the new-type strategic cruise missile "Pulhwasal-3-31."

The test-fire had no negative effect on the security of the neighboring country and is not connected with the situation of the region, said state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The country's General Missile Bureau said the "Pulhwasal-3-31" is the constant renewable process of the weapon system.

On Wednesday, the South Korean military said that North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.

The latest development came after North Korea last week said it tested an underwater nuclear weapons system in response to joint military drills conducted by the US, South Korea, and Japan.

