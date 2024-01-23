UZBEKISTANS PRESIDENT ARRIVES IN CHINA ON STATE VISIT

Uzbekistan's president arrives in China on state visit

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Beijing on Tuesday evening on a state visit, state media reported.

An honor guard lined up at Shoudu international airport, decorated with the flags of the two countries, state-run broadcaster CCTV reported.

Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Sun Yeli, China's culture and tourism minister, and other officials.

The Uzbek leader will hold talks with President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, aside from several bilateral meetings with representatives of Chinese officials and business circles.