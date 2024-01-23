8 injured as Myanmar military plane skids off runway in India

Eight people onboard a Myanmar military plane were injured after it skidded off the runway at an airport in the Indian northeastern state of Mizoram, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, a total of 14 people were on board the plane that landed at the Lengpui Airport to take back Myanmar soldiers who crossed into neighboring India last week to seek refuge.

"The injured have been shifted to the hospital," Nazuk Kumar, a senior civil official in Mizoram, told Anadolu.

Last week, at least 276 Myanmar soldiers entered the Indian state of Mizoram to take refuge.

Myanmar has been under junta rule since February 2021 and the military, locally known as Tatmadaw, has faced severe resistance from ethnic groups in many regions of the country.

At least three ethnic armed groups, united under the so-called Brotherhood Alliance, have been fighting the junta regime to take control in the northern parts of Myanmar since late October.