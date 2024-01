An Iranian soldier shot dead five of his fellow soldiers Sunday in the southern province of Kerman, an army commander said.

The incident took place when one of the soldiers opened fire on his comrades inside the barracks, said Amir Gholamaliyan, commander of the Southeastern Regional Command of the Iranian Army, according to state-run IRNA news agency.

The motive behind the attack is not yet known and measures have been taken to arrest the assailant who fled the scene, he added.