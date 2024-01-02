Japan evacuates 400 passengers from plane caught in fire at Tokyo airport

A Japan Airlines plane is on fire on the runway of Haneda airport on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo)

Airport authorities evacuated all 400 passengers and crew members from a plane which caught fire at an airport in the capital Tokyo on Tuesday.

The aircraft belonged to Japan Airlines, which said all the passengers aboard were evacuated, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Footage broadcast on Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed that a large part of the aircraft is on fire at the Haneda Airport.

Flight 516 collided with a plane which "appears" to be a Japan Coast Guard aircraft after landing at Haneda Airport, Japan Airlines said.

Airport authorities were seen working to extinguish the flames.

The incident comes as Japan is grappling with a massive earthquake in Ishikawa province along the seacoast on main Honshu Island. At least 48 people have died in the tremors.



















