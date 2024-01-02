Japan evacuates 400 passengers from plane caught in fire at Tokyo airport

Airport authorities evacuated all 400 passengers and crew members from a plane which caught fire at an airport in the capital Tokyo on Tuesday.
The aircraft belonged to Japan Airlines, which said all the passengers aboard were evacuated, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.
Footage broadcast on Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed that a large part of the aircraft is on fire at the Haneda Airport.
Flight 516 collided with a plane which "appears" to be a Japan Coast Guard aircraft after landing at Haneda Airport, Japan Airlines said.
Airport authorities were seen working to extinguish the flames.
The incident comes as Japan is grappling with a massive earthquake in Ishikawa province along the seacoast on main Honshu Island. At least 48 people have died in the tremors.