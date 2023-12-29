Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in East China Sea

A Chinese fishing vessel with several crew members capsized in the East China Sea near Dongji Island, in East China's Zhejiang Province, state-run media said on Friday.

Near a dozen crew members were on board, and some of them fell into the water when the vessel capsized, Global Times reported.

An all-out search and rescue effort is underway, it said, citing China Central Television. So far, five people were rescued by search and rescue teams while between two to four are still missing, it said.

The vessel was from the coastal city of Taizhou.

This May, around 39 crew members went missing when a Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean. Rescue teams found 12 bodies, but no survivors were found. The crew on board the vessel included 17 Chinese nationals, 17 Indonesians, and five Filipinos.





















