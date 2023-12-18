China says will promote development of relations with North Korea

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and North Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Myong Ho attend a meeting in Beijing, China, in this handout image released by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs December 18, 2023. (REUTERS)

China on Monday said it will continue to "promote the development" of bilateral relations with North Korea.

"China has always viewed China-DPRK relations from a strategic and long-term perspective," China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told visiting North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho in Beijing.

DPRK stands for Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea.

Wang said Beijing is "willing to work" with North Korea "to strengthen communication and coordination, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields," according to a readout released by China's Foreign Ministry.

The Communist-ruled nations will commemorate 74 years of diplomatic relations next year with two sides organizing a series of activities to mark the event.

Wang called on the two sides "to push forward the continuous and steady development of China-DPRK friendly and cooperative relations."

"The China-DPRK friendship, which was established and nurtured by the elder generations of leaders of both Parties and both countries, is a valuable asset shared by both sides," Wang said, adding: "This traditional friendship is being carried forward in the new era."

"In the face of the turbulent international situation, China and the DPRK have always stood firm in supporting and trusting each other, highlighting the strategic significance of China-DPRK friendship and cooperation," said the Chinese foreign minister.

Pak told Wang that Pyongyang will "continue to strengthen multilateral cooperation with China to safeguard common interests and maintain regional peace and stability."

The meeting in Beijing came amid the launch of at least two ballistic missiles by Pyongyang since Sunday night.