Pakistan police bust organ trafficking ring that sold hundreds of kidneys

Police in Punjab province, Pakistan, have apprehended gang members involved in the illegal kidney trade, where they harvested and sold the kidneys of 328 individuals.



According to the interim Prime Minister of Punjab, Muhsin Naqvi, the gang leader has confessed to selling the kidneys of 328 people to wealthy individuals.



The investigation is ongoing, and the number of victims may increase. Kidney surgeries were conducted without the patients' knowledge in private residences.



The gang operated in various regions, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Lahore, and Teksila cities, selling kidneys for approximately $35,000 each. Tragically, three individuals lost their lives during these illicit kidney surgeries performed in inappropriate settings.