North Korea to deport US soldier Travis King who crossed the border

Pyongyang is set to deport Private Travis King following the completion of its investigation into what North Korea deemed his "illegal" entry, as reported by the state news agency KNCA.

While KNCA did not provide specific details regarding the method, timing, or destination of Private King's deportation, this development comes approximately one month after North Korea confirmed its detention of the 23-year-old soldier.

According to KNCA, Private King confessed to illegally crossing into North Korea, citing reasons such as experiencing what he described as inhumane treatment within the US military, a strong aversion to racism, and disillusionment with what he perceived as an unequal American society.

In its official statement, KNCA announced, "The relevant body in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has decided to deport US soldier Travis King, who illegally entered the territory of the republic, in accordance with the laws of the republic."

Private King had been part of a guided tour when he separated from the group and crossed the border into North Korea. Prior to this incident, he had spent two months in detention in South Korea on assault charges before his release on July 10th.