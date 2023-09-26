After evacuating thousands, Singapore detonates WWII bomb

Singapore's armed forces on Tuesday conducted a controlled detonation of a World War II aerial bomb that was found last week at a construction site, local media reported.

The bomb was found at an Upper Bukit Timah condominium construction site, news channel CNA reported.

Ahead of the detonation, authorities evacuated over 4,000 people living and working near the area.

"Some of them, together with their pets, made their way to Senja-Cashew community club on Tuesday morning where residents may stay for the day while the operation is carried out," the agency reported as a second detonation was also expected.