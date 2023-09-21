SOUTH KOREA SANCTIONS 10 INDIVIDUALS, 2 ENTITIES OVER NORTHS ARMS TRADE

According to Yonhap News, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the decision to impose unilateral sanctions was the 12th such measure taken against the North Korean regime since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office.

The statement indicated that unilateral sanctions were imposed on 10 individuals and two entities allegedly involved in North Korea's "illegal arms trade" with countries, including Russia.

Among those added to the unilateral sanctions list against Pyongyang are North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam and former North Korean Chief of General Staff Pak Su-il. The two entities placed on the sanctions list are "Versor SRO" and "Glocom," both based in Slovakia.

The ministry mentioned that a "firm and cautious" approach is planned against North Korea's "illegal activities," including its nuclear and missile development programs and arms trade.

Since President Yoon took office in May 2022, a total of 64 individuals and 53 entities have been added to the sanctions list against North Korea.