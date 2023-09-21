Azerbaijan gives Armenia draft peace agreement

Azerbaijan has given Armenia a draft agreement on peace between the two neighbouring countries, a representative to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday, according to Russia's RIA news agency.

Baku is waiting for the reaction of Armenian authorities, the representative said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told his compatriots that their country needed to be "free of conflict" for the sake of its independence, a day after their ethnic kin in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region surrendered to Azerbaijan, ending three decades of tense autonomy.



