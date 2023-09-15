610 malaria cases detected in South Korea this year

According to news based on data from South Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), there have been 610 malaria cases reported from January to the first week of September.

The report notes that this is nearly double the 301 malaria cases reported during the same period last year. It is also the first time since 2016, when there were 673 cases, that more than 600 malaria cases have been reported in a year.

If the increase in cases continues, it is believed that the number could reach 700 by the end of the year.

Malaria, transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes carrying the parasite, presents symptoms such as fever, chills, sweating, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, and fatigue after an incubation period of around 7 days.