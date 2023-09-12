Most devastating flood disasters in history

Floods can result from various causes, such as heavy rains, extensive melting of glaciers, ocean waves, tsunamis, or dam failures. While floods can have many triggers, the outcome is often the same: destruction, displacement, and loss of life.

Many of the deadliest floods in recorded history have occurred in China, where numerous rivers and large populations coexist

GREAT CHINESE FLOOD

After torrential rains, numerous rivers overflowed, resulting in a catastrophe that claimed the lives of approximately 4 million people, marking it as the world's largest flood disaster.

This disaster in 1931 was a consequence of the Yangtze River overflowing in China. Occurring between July and November 1931, it severely impacted central and southern China.

Following a period of drought from 1928 to 1930, the region experienced heavy snowfall, and when it began melting in early 1931, it added excess water to the rivers. Subsequently, months of incessant heavy rainfall further raised the river levels.

The following year, the flood led to a cholera epidemic caused by drinking contaminated water, resulting in nearly 100,000 additional deaths. Additionally, it devastated agricultural lands and caused significant economic losses.

YELLOW RIVER DISASTER

The term "Yellow River" refers to the Huang He River in China, which has been notorious for significant floods throughout history. One of the largest Yellow River floods occurred in 1938 as part of Japan's invasion of China.

The Chinese army made every effort to stop the Japanese soldiers, but they were consistently overwhelmed. Chinese commanders faced a dire choice: build a temporary dam near Huayuankou in Henan Province, China, to create a massive flood that would halt the Japanese advance and ultimately force them to retreat, or risk further worsening the situation.

In June 1938, the decision was made to detonate the dam, resulting in the most extensive flood disaster China had ever witnessed. It is estimated to have caused the deaths of approximately 2 million people.

This event is considered one of the most significant environmental warfare actions ever taken. The river did not return to its former course until 1947.