Over 40% of Chinese men 'overweight,' study suggests

Obesity or excessive weight afflicts 41.1% of adult males in China, according to a new study cited by local media on Monday.

The study, published in peer-reviewed medical journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, covered a sample of 15.8 million adults, showing that 28% of women were overweight or obese, while 34.8% overall were overweight and 14.1% obese.

Northern China is dealing with weight issues more compared to southern parts of the country, according to the study, conducted by researchers at a hospital in the country's capital, the Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.

China, home to over 1.4 billion people, is the world's second-largest populated nation after India.

The study, published on Aug. 17, was based on body mass index (BMI) and World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

Citing experts, the Global Times report said sedentary lifestyles and a decrease in physical activity are the main causes of overweight and obesity.

Young people in particular are struggling with weight issues in China, it said, with around 30 million teenagers in China classified as overweight or obese.

According to a notice released in July, China intends to take more measures to curb rising weight issues.













