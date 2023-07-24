North Korea vows uninterrupted military development for ensuring self-defensive power

According to Yonhap news agency, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea, emphasized that the Pyongyang regime will continuously develop its military power and there will be no end to it.

The article stressed that such a goal must be achieved at any cost and without stopping.

The article argued that having such power is a prerequisite for eliminating any risk of war on the Korean Peninsula, stating that "eternal peace lies behind a self-defensive power that can triumph over any enemy."

Furthermore, the article claimed that if North Korea did not focus on the development of its nuclear and missile programs, nuclear war could break out, saying that "If our country and nation had concentrated on economic development like others, a nuclear war that would lead to a catastrophe greater than any disaster in history would occur dozens of times, and the present civilized world would not exist."