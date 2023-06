Kazakh authorities on Sunday detained a hostage-taker in the capital Astana, who locked himself and seven others in the building of a local bank.

"The force operation in the building of Kaspi Bank was successfully completed. All hostages have been released … The hostage-taker has been neutralized!" the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

After health checks, it was determined that neither the hostages nor the hostage-taker were injured.