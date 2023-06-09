ANWAR IBRAHIM WARNS MALAYSIAS SURVIVAL IS AT STAKE WITHOUT CHANGE

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has emphasized the urgent need for reforms, stating that Malaysia must undergo a change in order to ensure its survival.

In an extensive interview with Al Jazeera's 101 East program, Anwar stressed his commitment to transitioning Malaysia from race-based to needs-based affirmative action policies. He described the current state of the country as somewhat destroyed, emphasizing that without a clear political commitment and determination to change, Malaysia's future would be uncertain.

Anwar, now 75, ascended to the position of prime minister following the elections in November 2022, marking the culmination of a tumultuous journey in Malaysian politics. As a fiery youth leader, he quickly rose through the political ranks, eventually becoming the second-in-command to then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in the 1990s. However, he was dismissed from his position and faced allegations of sodomy and corruption during the Asian Financial Crisis. Anwar was subsequently imprisoned twice on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, sparking a reform movement that has persisted for over two decades.

Malaysia is a multi-ethnic country, but since the 1970s, it has implemented affirmative action policies favoring the majority Muslim Malays and Indigenous peoples. These policies provide preferential treatment to these ethnic groups in areas such as employment, education, and housing. Initially intended to be temporary measures following racial riots in 1969, these policies have remained in place, leading to growing resentment among the country's minority Chinese and Indian communities and prompting many to seek better opportunities abroad.

With significant income inequality in Malaysia, questions have arisen about whether these policies have truly benefited those in need. Anwar argues that a needs-based approach would be more effective, asserting that race-based policies have primarily served the interests of a few elites and their cronies.

However, the implementation of such reforms poses a challenge. Anwar, as the prime minister from a multiracial party, is breaking new ground in a country traditionally governed by Malay and other race-based parties. Malays, who are Muslim by law, constitute slightly over half of the population.

Moreover, Anwar's Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition did not secure enough seats to form a government on its own. His rise to power relied on an alliance with smaller parties, including Barisan Nasional (National Front), the former ruling coalition led by the Malay-only United Malays National Organisation (UMNO). Barisan Nasional played a pivotal role in shaping Malaysia's race-based affirmative action policies and perpetuated them during its prolonged rule, while UMNO positioned itself as the defender of Malay rights.

Nonetheless, Anwar dismisses concerns about divergent goals within his alliance, emphasizing that it is based on core principles such as good governance, combating corruption and abuse of power, and economic policies that benefit the common people.

Race and religion continue to be sensitive issues in Malaysia. Anwar's main opponent is Perikatan Nasional (National Alliance), a coalition of conservative Malay-Muslim parties. This coalition has already criticized Anwar, particularly regarding his government's recent decision to withdraw its appeal against a court ruling allowing non-Muslims to use the word "Allah," the Malay and Arabic term for God. Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin accused Anwar of being "reckless."

With six state elections scheduled to take place by August, the debate surrounding race and religion is expected to intensify further. However, Anwar remains unfazed, asserting that his government is stable and expressing confidence in winning the upcoming elections.

Anwar contends that powerful political elites, who are deeply corrupt, are conspiring against him using their vast resources. Nevertheless, he is determined to fight against any attempts to buy or bribe support and to protect the interests of the people.

Under Anwar's administration, an anti-corruption drive has already ensnared prominent opposition figures such as former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing trial for money laundering and abuse of power. Muhyiddin's coalition narrowly lost to Anwar's in the 2022 election. Muhyiddin claims to be a victim of selective political prosecution and suggests that he poses a threat to Anwar.







