Escalator packed with riders suddenly reverses, injuring 14 at busy South Korean subway station,

In a startling incident at a busy South Korean subway station, at least 14 individuals were injured, with three of them sustaining serious injuries when an escalator unexpectedly reversed direction, causing passengers to be thrown to the ground.



The incident occurred during the morning rush-hour at the Sunae station in Bundang, located south of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province.

Security footage captured the alarming moment when the escalator, which was intended to move upward, abruptly started moving downward. This sudden reversal led to panicked riders tumbling down the escalator, resulting in a pile-up at its base.



The footage also showed one person falling onto the adjacent escalator.

Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, administering first aid to the victims. Photos from the incident depict the injured individuals being attended to, including a woman lying on the floor at Exit No. 2 of the station.

According to police and fire department officials, three people were hospitalized with severe back and leg injuries, while eleven others received treatment for minor injuries. Following the incident, the malfunctioning escalator was cordoned off, and the fire department has announced plans to investigate the cause of the accident.

A maintenance company had conducted a routine inspection of the escalator in May, reporting no issues. Additionally, the Korea Elevator Safety Agency conducts annual inspections of escalators for safety compliance.









